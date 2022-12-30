The Dollar resumes its uptrend and dives to intra-day lows near 1.3500. The Canadian Dollar appreciates amid a moderate pick up in oil prices. USD/CAD is about to end the year with a 7% appreciation.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD dives to fresh lows below 1.3525 on a thin market session - December 30, 2022
- CADD Nest Provides Most Comprehensive & Technologically Advanced CAD & IT Courses - December 30, 2022
- USD/CAD turns sideways around 1.3550 as street sees inflation above Fed’s target in 2023 - December 30, 2022