USD/CAD has dropped below the 1.2700 level for the first time since April 2018 in recent trade. US fiscal stimulus hopes appear to be behind a broader risk on move that has driven downside in the pair …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD dives to fresh yearly lows under 1.2700 as stimulus hopes trigger risk-on - December 15, 2020
- USD/CAD eyes move back towards low 1.2700s ahead of speech by BoC Governor Macklem - December 15, 2020
- 3D CAD experts Theorem Solutions proudly join Microsoft Mixed Reality Program as Silver Partners - December 15, 2020