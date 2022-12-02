In the European session, USD/CAD is almost unchanged at 1.3433. We are likely to see stronger movement in the North American session, as both the US and Canada release the November employment reports.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD drifting ahead of job reports - December 2, 2022
- USD/CAD struggles as Oil bulls retreat, US Dollar dribbles ahead of United States, Canadian Employment data - December 2, 2022
- USD/CAD Outlook: Traders seem non-committed ahead of US NFP, Canadian jobs data - December 2, 2022