USD/CAD holds lower ground at the weekly bottom as it extends the previous day’s fall amid slightly upbeat risk profile and firmer Oil price, not to forget the sluggish US Dollar. That said, the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD drills weekly low near 1.3550 as Oil price recovers, US Dollar dribbles, PMIs eyed - June 1, 2023
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: A slippage below 1.3650 to activate double top formation - May 31, 2023
- USD/CAD justifies the strongest bearish options market signals in a month to refresh weekly low near 1.3550 - May 31, 2023