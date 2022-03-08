USD/CAD continues to push higher, recently topping 1.2850 despite surging commodity prices and strong Canadian trade data. Some have questioned whether recent CAD underperformance versus the likes of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD drives into mid-1.2800s despite surging commodity prices, strong Canadian trade figures - March 8, 2022
- Led by Serena Williams’ venture fund, Calico closes $2.6 million CAD to help D2C fashion brands manage their supply chain - March 8, 2022
- Ukraine war: Icra sees serious downside risks to growth; CAD to cross 3.2% - March 8, 2022