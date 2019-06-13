We wrote a USD/CAD piece on Monday, suggesting the popular North American pair was limping ahead of the publication of US consumer inflation data, but that there was a possibility for a short-term …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Drops as Crude Oil Rallies - June 13, 2019
- USD/CAD extends slide toward 1.33 as oil recovery gathers momentum - June 13, 2019
- Traction Guest raises $17 Million CAD Series A for cloud-based visitor management system - June 13, 2019