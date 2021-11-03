USD/CAD drops back to 1.2400 post-dovish Fed, but oil sell-off weighs on loonie

Dovish Fed vibes have not been enough to send USD/CAD convincingly back into negative territory on the day, however. At its current level close to 1.2400, USD/CAD is only down about 0.1% on the day.
