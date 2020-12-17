USD/CAD drops back to 1.2700 as US dollar disintegrates

USD/CAD is probing weekly lows around the 1.2700 level again as USD weakens. Amid a lack of incoming notable Canadian economic events, the loonie is set to take its cue from the dollar. USD/CAD is …
