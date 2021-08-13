USD/CAD fails to extends the previous day’s rebound, refreshes intraday low. Oil reacts to downbeat fundamentals, ignores USD pullback. Sellers also pay a little heed to chatter over Canadian …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD drops back towards 1.2500 even as oil stays heavy below $69 - August 13, 2021
- MindMed Announces 2021 Q2 Financial Results; Cash Balance of $157 USD Million ($195 CAD Million) to Execute on Diverse Clinical Pipeline - August 13, 2021
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Flirts with 200-SMA after confirming rising wedge bearish pattern - August 12, 2021