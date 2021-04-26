USD/CAD tumbles as Lo0nie outperforms during the American session. Pair remains under pressure below 1.2400, looking to the 2021 low at 1.2364. The USD/CAD broke below 1.2450 and tumbled to 1.2382, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/CAD drops below 1.2400, approaches multi-year lows - April 26, 2021
- USD/CAD Rate Forecast: March Low on Radar Amid Search for Support - April 26, 2021
- USD/CAD drops to fresh multi-week lows, around 1.2435-30 region ahead of US data - April 26, 2021