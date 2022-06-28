USD/CAD drops below 1.2870 as DXY struggles around 104.00, oil above $110.00

USD/CAD has slipped below 1.2870 as oil prices have rebounded firmly. The DXY is struggling to surpass 104.00 on advancing recession fears. Fed’s quick rate hike announcements are raising hopes of a …
