CAD mildly bid on reports Trump’s tariff plan may exclude Canada. USD/CAD dipped below 1.29. Risk reversals remain near yearly highs. The Canadian dollar is on the rise in Asia, pushing the USD/CAD below 1.29 on reports Trump’s tariff plan may exclude Canada.
USD/CAD drops below 1.29 as Trump’s tariff plan may exclude Canada
