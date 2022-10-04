USD/CAD drops below 1.3600 on soft US dollar and higher oil prices

USD/CAD drops 100 pips on Tuesday, extending its weekly losses to almost 2%. Broad US dollar weakness and high crude oil prices undermine the USD/CAD, a tailwind for the CAD. The US economy is slowing …
