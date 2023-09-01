AUD/USD is keeping its range below the 0.6500 level, unimpressed by the unexpected contraction in China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI for August. The pair faces typical anxiety ahead of the all-important …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD drops below the 1.3500 mark, eyes on Canadian GDP, US NFP - August 31, 2023
- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce PFD 51 A NVCC declares CAD 0.3218 dividend - August 31, 2023
- USD / CAD – Canadian dollar awaiting US PCE data - August 31, 2023