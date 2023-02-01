USD/CAD breaks below 1.3300 momentarily as a dovish tilt at the Fed is priced in. Bears enthused by Fed’s Powell arguing. USD/CAD is under pressure and scoring fresh multi-day lows to 1.3274 so far …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD drops into key support with markets pricing in a pivot - February 1, 2023
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears ready to pounce depending on the Fed - February 1, 2023
- Computer Aided Detection (Cad) Market 2023 : Regional Trade, Company Profile Analysis, Business Strategies and PESTEL Analysis by 2029 - February 1, 2023