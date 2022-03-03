USD/CAD drops to 1.2600 neighbourhood, six-week low amid rallying oil prices

USD/CAD turned lower for the second straight day and dropped to a fresh multi-week low. Bullish crude oil prices, hawkish BoC underpinned the loonie and dragged the pair lower. Geopolitical risks …
