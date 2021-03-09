The USD/CAD pair extended its steady intraday descent and dropped to the 1.2600 neighbourhood, or three-day lows during the first part of the European session. Following the previous day’s two-way …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/CAD drops to 1.2600 neighbourhood, three-day lows amid notable USD supply
The USD/CAD pair extended its steady intraday descent and dropped to the 1.2600 neighbourhood, or three-day lows during the first part of the European session. Following the previous day’s two-way …