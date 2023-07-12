USD/CAD was testing the London and Asian lows below 1.32 the figure within the range of between 1.3233 and 1.3197 so far. Markets are in the process of reviewing US Dollar forecasts and today’s CPI …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD drops to fresh bear cycle lows on US CPI miss, eyes on 1.3180 - July 12, 2023
- USD/CAD to slide below 1.32 on soft US CPI and a somewhat hawkish BoC hike – Scotiabank - July 12, 2023
- BoC Preview: Any benefit for CAD from a rate hike is unlikely to be sustained over the medium term – MUFG - July 12, 2023