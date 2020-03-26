Persistent USD selling kept a lid on any further gains, rather exerted some fresh pressure. The USD/CAD pair failed to capitalize on its intraday positive move and has now retreated to the lower end …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD drops to fresh weekly lows, further below 1.4200 mark amid notable USD supply - March 26, 2020
- USD/CAD Intraday: Key resistance at 1.4290 - March 26, 2020
- USD/CAD: Flexing against the 1.4200 base – OCBC - March 26, 2020