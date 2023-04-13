USD/CAD remains under some selling pressure for the fourth successive day on Thursday. Expectations for an imminent Fed rate-hike pause weigh on the USD and exert pressure. A modest pullback in Oil …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD drops to nearly two-month low, bears flirt with 200-day SMA below 1.3400 - April 13, 2023
- Cartier Delivers Positive PEA for Chimo Mine Project Post-Tax NPV5% of CAD$388M and 20.8% IRR - April 13, 2023
- Global Dental CAD/CAM Milling Machines Market | Plan for the Industry Success from 2023-2030 | Research Reports World - April 13, 2023