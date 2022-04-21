A combination of factors dragged USD/CAD lower for the second straight day on Thursday. Strong Canadian inflation figures and an uptick in crude oil prices underpinned the loonie. The risk-on impulse …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD drops to over two-week low, closer to mid-1.2400 amid fresh USD selling - April 21, 2022
- Intraday market analysis: CAD gains momentum - April 21, 2022
- USD/CAD Drops in the Wake of Weakening Yields and US Dollar - April 21, 2022