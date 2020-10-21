USD/CAD cheers broad US dollar weakness while testing the lowest since September 08. Hopes of American stimulus, more funds on Biden’s victory favor trading sentiment. Oil prices also gain half a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Canadian Dollar Forecast: Ready for Liftoff? Levels for CAD/JPY & USD/CAD Rates - October 21, 2020
- USD/CAD drops to six week low amid market optimism, eyes Canadian CPI, Retail Sales - October 21, 2020
- CAD Software Market to See Stunning Growth : Intergraph, Bentley, Autodesk - October 21, 2020