EUR/USD trades firmer around 1.1900 amid broad-based losses in the US dollar. The latest bout of dollar weakness is likely associated with the US-specific factors rather than the decline in safe-haven …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD drops to the lowest level since late-Jan., around 1.3170-65 region - August 18, 2020
- RS Components’ DesignSpark Mechanical 3D CAD modelling software receives latest upgrade - August 17, 2020
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Test Of Support At 1.3200 - August 17, 2020