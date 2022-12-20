The USD/CAD pair continues with its struggle to find acceptance or build on the momentum beyond the 1.3700 mark and turns lower for the second successive day on Tuesday. The downward trajectory drags …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD: Upbeat Canadian Retail Sales to lift the Loonie, but gains could be short-lived – Scotiabank - December 20, 2022
- USD/CAD drops to three-day low, around 1.3600 mark ahead of Canadian/US data - December 20, 2022
- The Keg Royalties Income Fund declares CAD 0.0946 dividend - December 20, 2022