NFP rises 228K to beat the market expectations. Wage inflation disappoints in November. Crude oil extends recovery on Friday. The USD/CAD pair lost nearly 50 pips after the nonfarm payroll report from the United States and refreshed its daily low 1.2806 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD drops toward 1.28 after US NFP report - December 8, 2017
- Global Dental CAD/CAM Market 2017 Research Report- Forecast to 2027 - December 8, 2017
- USD/CAD: ‘A Fresh Catalyst Is Needed To Break This Lull’ – Nomura - December 8, 2017