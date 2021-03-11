USD/CAD drops under 1.2550, eyeing multi-year lows in 1.2460s

USD/CAD has been pressing lower in recent trade and recently went under 1.2650. Dollar weakness and strong loonie amid a risk on market tone and strong crude oil prices has driven the move. USD/CAD …
