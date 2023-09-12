On Wednesday, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will reveal the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, which is expected to climb above the prior month’s figure. The CPI is estimated at 3.6% YoY, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD dwindles around 1.3550s, awaiting US inflation - September 12, 2023
- Usd/Cad: Swift Reversal Lower Brings Trading Considerations - September 12, 2023
- Revolutionizing Emergency Response: Humphreys County Introduces State-of-the-Art CAD System - September 12, 2023