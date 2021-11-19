USD/CAD eases below 1.2600 ahead of Canadian Retail Sales

USD/CAD resumes its decline as WTI’s recovery counters USD rebound. A cautious mood amid inflation concerns buoys the greenback. Focus shifts to the Canadian Retail Sales, Fedspeak for fresh trades.
