Canadian GDP expanded by 0.5% on a monthly basis in March. PCE inflation in the U.S. stays below Fed’s target. WTI extends slide, trades a little above $55. With crude oil prices suffering heavy …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/CAD eases from highs after Canadian GDP data, floats above 1.35
Canadian GDP expanded by 0.5% on a monthly basis in March. PCE inflation in the U.S. stays below Fed’s target. WTI extends slide, trades a little above $55. With crude oil prices suffering heavy …