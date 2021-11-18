Some follow-through USD profit-taking capped the upside for USD/CAD on Thursday. Sliding US bond yields undermined the loonie and helped limit any meaningful slide. Hawkish Fed expectations should act …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD eases from multi-week highs, downside remains cushioned - November 18, 2021
- USD/CAD Forecast: USD Finds Strength Against CAD - November 18, 2021
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Canadian Dollar Remains Under Pressure As WTI Oil Moves Towards $79 - November 17, 2021