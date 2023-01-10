USD/CAD gains some positive traction on Tuesday and moves away from a multi-week low. Rebounding US bond yields, a softer risk tone revives the USD demand and lends some support. Traders look to Fed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD edges higher amid modest USD strength, lacks follow-through beyond 1.3400 - January 10, 2023
- Closing Bell: BMO Emg Mkt Bond Hdgd To CAD ETF up on Monday (ZEF) - January 10, 2023
- Closing Bell: BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF CAD down on Monday (ZLU) - January 10, 2023