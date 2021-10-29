EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1700, consolidating the biggest daily jump since May. The US dollar licks its wounds, in the aftermath of the Q3 GDP miss and poor tech earnings. The ECB pushed back …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Elliott Wave view: Entering into a wave five lower [Video] - October 29, 2021
- USD/CAD seesaws near 1.2350 despite heavy oil, US/Canada data in focus - October 29, 2021
- USD/CAD Exchange Rate Prediction – The Dollar Falls on Weak GDP Print - October 29, 2021