USD/CAD erases daily gains, settles below 1.3050 on upbeat Canadian jobs report

EUR/USD has recovered and fights over 1.11 after US Non-Farm Payrolls disappointed with only 145K jobs gained and 2.9% wage growth. GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.31 after US Non-Farm Payrolls missed …
