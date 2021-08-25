USD/CAD Exchange Rate Prediction – The Dollar Drops Despite Solid Housing Numbers

The USD/CAD continued to decline after breaking out and rallying most of last week. Prices are retracing and are poised to test the 200-day moving average. The dollar was broadly lower against most …
