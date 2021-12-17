USD/CAD Exchange Rate Prediction – The Dollar Rebounds Despite Lower Yields

The exchange rate rebounded back through long-term resistance near an upward sloping trend line, but finished off the highs of the trading session. Support is near the 10-day moving average at 1.2783.
