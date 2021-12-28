USD/CAD Exchange Rate Prediction – The Dollar Rebounds on Higher Yields

The USD/CAD moved higher on Tuesday, rebounding following Monday’s decline. Support is seen near an upward sloping trend line that comes in near 1.2780. Resistance on the USD/Cad is seen near the …
