The USD/CAD rebounded on Thursday after hitting a 3-month low as the greenback rose against most major currencies. U.S. Treasury yields rose following a larger than expected decline in Jobless claims.
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Exchange Rate Prediction – The Dollar Rebounds on Strong Claims Data - October 21, 2021
- USD/CAD rebound stalls below 1.2400 amid sluggish oil, risk-off mood - October 21, 2021
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Canadian Dollar Is Losing Ground As Oil Pulls Back - October 21, 2021