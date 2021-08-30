USD/CAD moved lower as the dollar continued to ease along with U.S. Treasury yields. This followed Friday’s speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell who was more dovish and expected and continued to discuss …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Exchange Rate Prediction – The Dollar Slides Again - August 30, 2021
- Emerge Commerce to acquire BattlBox, Carnivore Club for up to $23.8 million CAD - August 30, 2021
- Austin Shares CAD Experience with Louisiana Public Safety Leaders - August 30, 2021