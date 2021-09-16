The dollar continued to slide following the softer than expected U.S. CPI report. The dollar was lower most other major currencies as traders awaited the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Exchange Rate Prediction – The Dollar Slips Despite Solid Import Prices - September 15, 2021
- USD/CAD Exchange Rate Prediction – USD Slips Despite Solid Import Prices - September 15, 2021
- USD/CAD bears move in for the kill in firmer commodity complex - September 15, 2021