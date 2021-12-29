The USD/CAD moved lower on Wednesday, slipping to support. Support is seen near an upward sloping trend line that comes in near 1.2780. Resistance on the USD/Cad is seen near the 10-day moving average …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Exchange Rate Prediction – The Dollar Slips Toward Support - December 29, 2021
- USD/CAD remains steady above 1.2800 amid falling oil prices - December 29, 2021
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Canadian Dollar Gains Some Ground Against U.S. Dollar - December 29, 2021