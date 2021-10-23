The USD/CAD rebounded on Friday after hitting a 3-month low earlier in the week. U.S. Treasury yields rose and outpaced the gains seen in Canadian short-term yields despite a better than expected …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Exchange Rate Prediction – The Loonie Sliped on Softer September Retail Sales - October 22, 2021
- USD/CAD: Loonie Set For Fifth Week of Gains on Higher Crude Oil Prices; BoC Eyed - October 22, 2021
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Test Of Resistance At 1.2380 - October 22, 2021