The USD/CAD continues to rise after breaking out above trend line resistance. Target resistance is seen near the April highs at 1.2657. Support is seen near the 10-day moving average at 1.2398. short= …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/CAD Exchange Rate Prediction – The USD/CAD Continues to Trend Higher Ahead of CAD Employment Report - July 8, 2021
- Canadian Jobs Preview: USD/CAD set to fall amid summer hiring boom? - July 8, 2021
- The one variable that explains this week’s big market moves…and what it means for CAD/JPY - July 8, 2021