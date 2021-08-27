USD/CAD Exchange Rate Prediction – The USD/CAD Falls on broad Dollar Weakness

USD/CAD moved lower as the dollar dropped and U.S. Treasury yields declined. Fed Chair Jerome Powell was more dovish and expected and continued to discuss that he felt that inflation is transitory.
