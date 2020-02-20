EUR/USD has dipped below 1.0780, the lowest since April 2017. The US dollar dominates the board amid an upbeat economy and coronavirus headlines. German consumer confidence edged lower to 9.8. The ECB …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Expectedly Bouncing off the POC Zone - February 20, 2020
- USD/CAD bounces off monthly lows amid broad US dollar strength - February 20, 2020
- DLTa 21 Announces Share Consolidation and Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to CAD$205,000 - February 19, 2020