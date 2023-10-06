In brief, USDCAD has experienced a solid rally in the past few sessions, storming to a fresh six-month peak just shy of the 1.3800 handle before paring some gains. Is this the beginning of a pullback …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD explodes to a fresh six-month high [Video] - October 6, 2023
- Things will remain interesting for the CAD – Commerzbank - October 6, 2023
- USD/CAD is not overvalued at current levels – ING - October 6, 2023