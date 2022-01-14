USD/CAD Extends Bearish Price Series Ahead of US Retail Sales Report

USD/CAD appears to be in the midst of a broader correction as it takes out the December low (1.2606), and the exchange rate may continue to give back the advance from the October low (1.2288) as fresh …
