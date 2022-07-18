The USD/CAD pair extended last week’s sharp retracement slide from the 1.3225 region, or the highest level since November 2020 and witnessed selling for the second straight day on Monday. The downward …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD extends last week’s sharp pullback from YTD peak, weakens further below 1.3000 - July 18, 2022
- USD/CAD bears flirt with 1.3000 on oil’s rebound, softer DXY, focus on Canada inflation - July 17, 2022
- Canadian Dollar Weekly Forecast: CAD At The Behest Of Crude Oil And Rampant U.S. Dollar - July 17, 2022