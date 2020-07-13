USD/CAD reverses from 1.3602, snaps two-day winning streak. US dollar losses its charm amid virus woes, rising equities. WTI attempts recovery on the greenback weakness but fails to defy increasing …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD extends losses below 1.3600 as US dollar stays offered - July 13, 2020
- USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Decision avoidance - July 12, 2020
- CAD/JPY Struggles To Move Higher, Yet Upside Potential Remains - July 12, 2020