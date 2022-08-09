USD/CAD eyes a technical pause ahead of another leg lower – Scotiabank

USD/CAD has traded sideways over the past 24 hours essentially. Economists at Scotiabank expect the pair to stage another leg lower. “After falling sharply from the Friday peak just under 1.30, the …
