USD/CAD is expected to extend its downside journey to near 1.3250 amid a weaker USD Index. The Fed has confirmed that the disinflationary process in the US has started. Oil prices dropped after US EIA …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD eyes downside to near 1.3250 as Fed confirms signs of a disinflationary process - February 1, 2023
- PREEMPTIVE RIGHTS FULLY EXERCISED FOR PROCEEDS OF CAD$2,032,008.52 - February 1, 2023
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears attack eight-month-old support near 1.3290 - February 1, 2023